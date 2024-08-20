Top 5: Fastest New York City FC Goals

August 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC's Leagues Cup meeting with Columbus Crew on Saturday saw history made as Alonso Martínez not only scored the fastest goal in competition history, but also City history.

To celebrate Alonso's record-breaking moment we dove into the archives to look back at the five fastest goals in Club history.

1.) Alonso Martínez vs. Columbus Crew, 2023 - 0:14 seconds

Topping the chats is Costa Rican sensation Alonso Martínez. The forward broke the deadlock during City's Leagues Cup tie against Columbus Crew in record time with a goal that typified the principles Nick Cushing is so keen to instill in this side.

Pressing from the very first whistle with aggression and no hesitation, Martínez saw that rewarded when he intercepted a defensive pass and raced through on goal - his calm finish putting City ahead and silencing Lower.com Field.

A record-breaking goal, it provided a wonderful Leagues Cup memory for the Club, and although they could not advance to the next stage, it gave a glimpse to all watching as to their potential as a group.

2.) Alexandru Mitriță vs. FC Cincinnati, 2020 - 0:30 seconds

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of this goal is that City did not begin the game with the ball. An FC Cincinnati kickoff was quickly turned over and three passes later Alexandru Mitriță was presented with the ball in the final third.

A smart first touch from the Romanian opened up the space for him to unleash a ferocious drive from distance. From there, City didn't look back and won the game 4-0. As for Mitriță, his reputation for a moment of magic was only reinforced by the goal, which proved the perfect platform for City on the night.

3.) Thiago Andrade vs. D.C. United, 2021 - 0:36 seconds

It seems somewhat fitting that a player noted for his blistering speed would make his way onto this list and Andrade did just that in October 2021 against D.C. United.

His incredibly well-taken finish after just 35 seconds set City on their way to a 6-0 demolition of D.C. United.

Then Head Coach Ronny Deila hailed his team's attacking performance after the game, with their 6-0 showing a window into the team's potential - ont that would ultimately see them lift the MLS Cup at the end of that year.

4.) Taty Castellanos vs. FC Dallas, 2019 - 0:39 seconds

It would be impossible to discuss goal-scoring feats at New York City FC without mentioning Valentin 'Taty' Castellanos.

A delightful cross from Anton Tinnerholm put the ball into a dangerous area, and there to steal in ahead of the defender was Castellanos. His guided finish flew past the goalkeeper and was an early indication as to his potential as a center-forward.

The goal also stunned the home crowd in attendance, and with road points so difficult to claim in MLS, it was the perfect platform to build from. Castellanos would go on to have many wonderful moments in front of goal for City, but his fastest was arguably one of his most impressive.

5.) Gabriel Pereira vs. Atlanta United, 2023 - 0:42 seconds

The silky skills of Gabriel Pereira bamboozled many a defender during his time with New York City FC.

His lightning-quick goal against Atlanta in June, 2023 was also a great example of City's ability to play fast transition soccer under Nick Cushing's guidance. A perfectly weighted ball out wide from Keaton Parks isolated Pereira against his defender, and rather than trick his way past the opposition he simply opened up his body and stroked the ball past the goalkeeper.

A finish he was well-known for during his time in MLS, it was one that typically proved difficult for opposition defenders to stop, so precise were his angles and overall execution. A trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium is never easy, but Periera's early show of skill made it a little bit more manageable for City on the day.

