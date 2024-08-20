Revolution Host Watch Party at Old North Church on August 24

BOSTON - The New England Revolution will host a free, public watch party at the historic Old North Church in Boston's North End this Saturday, August 24, when the club takes on CF Montreal at 7:30 p.m. ET in Major League Soccer action. Early arriving fans will be treated to a complimentary Revolution scarf (while supplies last) as the Revolution resume their MLS regular season campaign.

Fans should enter the Washington Garden at the Old North Church through the gate on 193 Salem Street. Water will be available; guests are encouraged to bring their own seating and refreshments (alcohol is not permitted). The Old North Church will be open during the match so visitors can explore the new history exhibit in their sanctuary.

Established in 1723, Old North is the oldest surviving church in Boston, renowned for its pivotal role in the events of April 18, 1775. On that night, two lanterns were hung in the church's steeple, signaling Paul Revere's warning that British troops were advancing "by sea" across the Charles River toward Lexington and Concord. This iconic Revolutionary history provides a powerful symbol of resilience, making it a fitting site to support the New England Revolution as they strive for another MLS Cup Playoffs appearance.

Watch every MLS and Revolution match by subscribing to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with coverage of every contest in English and Spanish. For tickets to an upcoming Revolution home game, visit Revolutionsoccer.net or call 1-877-GET-REVS.

