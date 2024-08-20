Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Injury Updates
August 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (Aug. 20, 2024) -- Minnesota United announced today that defender Ethan Bristow has returned to Minnesota and is recovering from a stress fracture suffered in his lower spine. Bristow will miss the remainder of the season.
Additionally, MNUFC2 midfielder Kage Romanshyn Jr. suffered a fractured right clavicle during this past Sunday afternoon's match against St. Louis CITY2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the MLS NEXT Pro season.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 20, 2024
- LAFC Takes on Colorado in 2024 Leagues Cup Semifinals, Wednesday, August 21, at Bmo Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Injury Updates - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Loan Defender Ryan Spaulding to Tampa Bay Rowdies - New England Revolution
- Rapids Continue Magical Leagues Cup Run in Semifinals against LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- From the Field to the Classroom: Drake Callender and Inter Miami CF Inspire the Next Generation Through Goalkeeper's Newest Children's Book - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Honduran National Team Attacker Exon Arzú on Full Transfer from Real C.D. España - Houston Dynamo FC
- Top 5: Fastest New York City FC Goals - New York City FC
- D.C. United Announce Community Partnership with Twinning Project and DC Department of Corrections - D.C. United
- Revolution Host Watch Party at Old North Church on August 24 - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Injury Updates
- Minnesota United Acquires Defender Anthony Markanich from St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Joaquín Pereyra as Designated Player
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Morris Duggan to Rhode Island FC
- Minnesota United Loans Patrick Weah and MNUFC2's Molik Jesse Khan to Hb Køge