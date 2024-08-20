Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Injury Updates

August 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (Aug. 20, 2024) -- Minnesota United announced today that defender Ethan Bristow has returned to Minnesota and is recovering from a stress fracture suffered in his lower spine. Bristow will miss the remainder of the season.

Additionally, MNUFC2 midfielder Kage Romanshyn Jr. suffered a fractured right clavicle during this past Sunday afternoon's match against St. Louis CITY2. He is expected to miss the remainder of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.