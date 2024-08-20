D.C. United Announce Community Partnership with Twinning Project and DC Department of Corrections

August 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, DC - D.C. United today announced a new innovative partnership with Twinning Project and the DC Department of Corrections (DOC) to reach incarcerated individuals at the Central Detention Facility (CDF) and Correctional Treatment Facility (CTF), teaching critical life skills and leadership through soccer. The program, beginning on Aug. 20, 2024, will "twin" the Major League Soccer (MLS) club, D.C. United, with the DOC through an 8-week program.

Qualified coaches from D.C. United and the D.C. United Academy will visit the facility twice a week to provide training and educational support to low-risk, pre-qualified inmates who are approaching release. This program, which originated in the United Kingdom and has now expanded to the United States, has demonstrated significant success in connecting professionals with participants.

Hilton Freund MBE, Global CEO of the Twinning Project commented, "The Twinning Project is delighted to be expanding its USA footprint with our valuable partners D.C. United and the DC Department of Corrections. Over the last six years the Twinning Projects, proven criminal justice sports-based intervention has been delivering encouraging results with significant impact. D.C. United and DC Department of Corrections join a host of professional sporting brands and correctional facilities on four continents delivering this valuable inspirational work."

In addition to soccer instruction, the program aims to enhance participants' critical life skills, including patience, discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship, and confidence, while also promoting improvements in their physical and mental well-being.

"D.C. United are deeply honored to collaborate with the Twinning Project and the DC Department of Corrections on this initiative as it aligns with our community pillars of Empowerment, Opportunity and Service," said Shanell Mosley, D.C. United Sr. Director of Community Relations and Executive Director of the D.C. United Foundation. "Through this program, we aim to leverage the transformative power of sports to engage with individuals in the correctional facility and inspire them to believe in a brighter future for themselves upon re-entry. The Twinning Project has achieved remarkable success in its partnerships within the UK and U.S., and D.C. United is proud to advance this important program in the DMV area."

"This collaboration underscores the powerful impact that community partnerships can have on the lives of individuals experiencing incarceration. Over 95% of the individuals in our care will eventually return home, and the critical work of providing them with the tools and opportunities needed for successful reentry starts as soon as they enter our facilities," said Thomas Faust, Director of the DC Department of Corrections. "Programs like this play a critical role in enhancing physical and mental well-being of our residents and offer creative outlets that reduce tension and contribute to a positive environment. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Twinning Project for their visionary leadership and to D.C. United for their commitment to making a meaningful difference through the power of sports."

