Houston Dynamo FC Sign Honduran National Team Attacker Exon Arzú on Full Transfer from Real C.D. España

August 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed forward Exon Arzú on a full transfer from Real Club Deportivo España in Honduras, both clubs announced today. The Honduran forward joined Dynamo 2 on loan ahead of the 2024 season.

The 20-year-old is signed to a contract through 2026 with club options each year after that through 2029 and will occupy a U22 Initiative spot in 2024 as a Season-Ending Injury Replacement Player. Arzú holds a green card and will be listed as a domestic player. The transfer was completed prior to the close of MLS' Secondary Transfer Window.

"Exon is another positive example of our club providing professional opportunities for some of the most talented young players in Central and South America," said General Manager Pat Onstad. "He is an explosive and tenacious winger with the ability to change games with his pace and aggressiveness to goal. While he is still recovering from an injury suffered earlier this season, we wanted to utilize our Season-Ending Injury roster spot before the close of the transfer window to commit to his continued development in Houston."

Arzú made an immediate impact with Dynamo Dos, scoring a goal in each of the team's first two matches of the season versus Sporting Kansas City II and LAFC 2. The forward tallied another goal in a 2-0 win over STL CITY 2. He has been sidelined since picking up an injury in a match at Portland Timbers 2 at the end of May.

The forward was one of several Dynamo 2 players to join the Dynamo first team for preseason training and friendlies, including a trip to Mexico where Houston faced Chivas, Tecos and Leones Negros. He also traveled to Central Florida to join the Dynamo in the preseason friendly against Orlando City SC.

Arzú joined Dynamo 2 after making 22 appearances for Real España since 2022 in the Liga Betcris de Honduras. The forward scored a goal in a 3-1 victory over Club Deportivo y Social Vida on Nov. 14, his second start for the team.

Arzú has represented Honduras at the U-20 level at several international competitions, including the 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 Concacaf U-20 Championship. The striker made the starting XI in all three U-20 World Cup group stage matches against Gambia, South Korea and France. He is also a member of the Honduran National Team pool.

EXON ARZÚ BIO :

NAME: Exon Arzú

POSITION: Forward

DATE OF BIRTH: May 19, 2004 (20)

BIRTHPLACE: Balfate, Honduras

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 9 in.

WEIGHT: 180 lbs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Real C.D. España

FIFA NATIONALITY: Honduras

