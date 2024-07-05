Revolution II Host Philadelphia Union II on Saturday

July 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







HOOKSETT, New Hampshire - New England Revolution II (4-9-2; 16 pts.) host Philadelphia Union II (9-3-3; 32 pts.) on Saturday night for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Southern New Hampshire University's Mark A. Ouellette Stadium. Watch Saturday's match on MLSNEXTPro.com with AJ Ricketts calling the action on the live stream.

New England heads into the Matchweek 17 contest following a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati 2 on the road this past weekend. Homegrown forward and Revolution Academy product Malcolm Fry made his 50th MLS NEXT Pro appearance for Revolution II in the loss, guiding the attack with a team-high three shots. Midfielder Marcos Dias made his second consecutive appearance in his return from injury, posting a 26-minute shift off the bench. Goalkeeper J.D. Gunn made six saves, collecting the ninth start of his debut campaign with New England.

Dias remains tied with midfielder Alex Monis for the team lead in goals scored with five tallies each. The Brazilian playmaker, who also owns five assists this season, remains one start shy of his 50th match started in MLS NEXT Pro, all with Revolution II. Midfielder Patrick Leal, a Newton, Mass. native, continues to solidify his role within New England's attack as the team's leader in key passes with 26 through 15 games played on the season.

Revolution II, set to open a two-game homestand on Saturday, aims to snap a two-game losing streak this weekend. New England has collected points in five of its seven home games this season, tallying a 4-3-1 record. At Ouellette Stadium, Revolution II have posted a 2-2-1 record through five games thus far. On the other end, Philadelphia's five road wins this season are tied for the most away victories in MLS NEXT Pro.

New England leads the all-time series against Philadelphia, 5-4-0. Union II has held the edge through the first two meetings of the 2024 season, logging a 2-1 win on March 24, followed by a 3-1 victory on May 19. Union II, in first place in the Eastern Conference standings, have collected a 6-2-0 record over their last eight matches. Philadelphia's attack ranks first in MLS NEXT Pro with 33 goals scored this season.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST PHILADELPHIA UNION II

Revolution II opening a two-game homestand on Saturday and building on their 4-1-2 home record this season.

New England adding to its 25 assists this season, which ranks 10th-best in MLS NEXT Pro.

Revolution II holding their position among league leaders in corner kicks (3rd- 88).

M Marcos Dias recording his third consecutive appearance since returning to action from injury. Dias is tied with M Alex Monis for the team lead in goals scored with five tallies each.

D Damario McIntosh adding to his 14 games played, including 12 starts, this season. McIntosh was announced as a 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star earlier this week.

M Gevork Diarbian maintaining his position as a league leader in shots on target (8th- 17) and shots (T-8th- 35).

M Patrick Leal, a Newton, Mass. native, continuing to pace the attack with a team-best 26 key passes.

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #16

New England Revolution II vs. Philadelphia Union II

Saturday, July 6, 2024

7:00 p.m. ET

Mark A. Ouellette Stadium (Hooksett, N.H.)

WATCH

MLSNEXTPro.com

TALENT

A.J. Ricketts

