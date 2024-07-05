New York Red Bulls II Midfielder Rafael Mosquera Named to Panama U-20 National Team Roster for U-20 CONCACAF Championship

July 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York Red Bulls II News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II midfielder Rafael Mosquera has been named to the Panama U-20 National Team roster for the upcoming U-20 CONCACAF Championship.

Mosquera, 19, is in his second season with Red Bulls II after joining the club via loan from C.D. Plaza Amador on July 22, 2023. This season, Mosquera has made 11 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro this season and has scored one goal. He recorded his first career MLS NEXT Pro goal in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union II on June 26. In his two seasons, Mosquera has made 21 appearances and tallied one goal and three assists.

Mosquera has appeared for Panama at the Youth National Team level, which includes appearances at the U-23 level in June of last year. He has played 258 minutes at the U-15 and U-20 CONCACAF Championships over the last four years. Mosquera was most recently called up to Panama U-20 Youth National Team in January at the UNCAF U-19 Tournament.

Panama U-20's will face off against Guatemala U-20's on July 20 and then they will face Haiti U-20's on July 24. Finally, they will round out group stage play of the U-20 CONCACAF Championship against Mexico U-20's on July 27.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.