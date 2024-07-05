Philadelphia Union II Add Defender Frankie Westfield to MLS NEXT Pro Roster

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed Philadelphia Union Academy defender, and Union II co-captain, Frankie Westfield to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract and will be added to Union II's active roster immediately.

"Frankie has been a key part to our team's success this year and we're happy to reward him with his first professional contract" said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach, Marlon LeBlanc. "He has proven himself to be a leader as one of our captains and has made great strides in developing into a two-way player who's aggressive and impactful on the field.

Westfield, 18, joined the Union Academy in 2021 and becomes club's seventh player to sign an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract. In 2023 for Union II, Westfield made 25 appearances (24 starts) in league play, scoring two goals and registering one assist. He was named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchday on August 7, 2023, after scoring his first-ever professional goal in a 2-0 win over New York City FC II. Westfield entered 2023 after a strong 2022 campaign that saw him make 21 appearances (17 starts) while registering three assists. Additionally, Westfield played a pivotal role during the Union's U17 MLS NEXT Cup title run in 2022.

This season, Westfield has started in all 15 matches for Union II, playing as a left back. He has scored four goals, the second most on the team, and registered five assists, also the second most. His contributions have helped Union II concede the fewest goals (17) and score the most goals (34) in the Eastern Conference. Union II are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference with 32 points.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign defender Frankie Westfield to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on July 5, 2024.

Name: Frankie Westfield

Position: Defender

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 165 lbs

Born: December 9, 2005

Birthplace: Pennsylvania

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizenship: United States

Acquired: Philadelphia Union II sign defender Frankie Westfield.

