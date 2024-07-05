NYRB II Faces off against Atlanta United 2 for the First Time this Season at MSU Soccer Park

July 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York Red Bulls II News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II (6-7-3, 23 pts.) face off against Atlanta United 2 (3-7-3, 13 pts.) for the first time this season on Sunday, July 7 at MSU Soccer Park on the campus of Montclair State University. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New York is coming off a 3-1 loss to Columbus Crew 2 at MSU Soccer Park and will be seeking their second home victory of the season on Sunday. Forward Tanner Rosborough scored his first career professional goal in NYRB II's last match. He became the fourth youngest goal scorer in franchise history at 16 years, 101 days old. Midfielder Malick Demeble recorded his third assist of the season and now has tallied four goal contributions in his last five MLS NEXT Pro appearances.

Atlanta United 2 currently sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with 13 points. They enter the match on a four-match winless streak and are coming off a 4-1 road loss to Inter Miami CF II on Sunday, June 30. Javier Armas and Karim Tmimi lead Atlanta with five goals apiece.

NYRB II have posted a 6-2-1 mark against Atlanta United 2 in their franchise history, including a 1-0-1 mark in MLS NEXT Pro. Red Bulls II have posted a 4-0-0 mark at home against Atlanta United 2, including a 4-2 victory in the most recent match between the two clubs on August 21, 2023. Forward Frank Ssebufu scored a goal in that match.

Following Sunday's match, Red Bulls II will host Orlando City B on Sunday, July 21 at MSU Soccer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 5, 2024

NYRB II Faces off against Atlanta United 2 for the First Time this Season at MSU Soccer Park - New York Red Bulls II

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.