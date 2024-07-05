FC Cincinnati 2 Close Three-Match Home Stand against New York City FC II

July 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 square off against New York City FC II on Sunday, July 7, at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium for the final game of a three-match home stand. The Orange and Blue host NYC II in the first of two season meetings with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET.

The club will also host its first 'NKY Hometown Heroes Night' at NKU Soccer Stadium this weekend. The night will include a number of pregame activities and halftime activations, including the halftime recognition of a local hometown service member.

A special Hometown Heroes tailgate starts at 4:30 p.m. ET in the NKU Soccer Stadium parking lot and the first 300 fans will receive a free slice of LaRosa's pizza. Gates will open at 6 p.m. ET.

All tickets for Sunday's match have been claimed. Additional parking is available at the Welcome Center Garage at the corner of Nunn and University Drives.

The match will also stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs NEW YORK CITY FC II - SUNDAY, JULY 7, 2024 - 7 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

Keep up with all things FC Cincinnati 2 @FCCincinnati2 on X, Instagram and Facebook.

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

PERFECTION IN JUNE - FC Cincinnati 2 played to an unblemished record in June, the first time in club history that the Orange and Blue earned maximum points in a single month. Wins against Philadelphia Union II, Carolina Core FC, Huntsville City FC and New England Revolution II have FC Cincinnati 2 second in the Eastern Conference.

Over four matches in June, the Orange and Blue scored eight goals while conceding just two and earned two of their three season shutouts. Kenji Mboma Dem stole the show for the Orange and Blue scoring four goals and two assists in four appearances.

WINNING WAYS - With a 1-0 win over New England Revolution II last Sunday, FC Cincinnati 2 became the second team in MLS NEXT Pro to reach 10 wins this season, and the first in the Eastern Conference to do so. Only St. Louis CITY2 have won as many matches as the Orange and Blue this year.

And FC Cincinnati 2 are getting it done at home and on the road. The Orange and Blue have split their 10 wins with five at home (5-2-1) and five on the road (5-2-0).

A CLUB REUNION - Nico Benalcazar will face his former club for the first time since joining FC Cincinnati 2 at the start of the 2024 season. Benalcazar made 33 appearances, all starts, for NYCF II from 2022-23, scoring five goals and adding three assists.

Benalcazar primarily featured as a defender for New York but has transitioned into a midfield role with the Orange and Blue. Benalcazar has already set a career high in shots (12) for a season and has scored two goals in 11 appearances this season.

A LOOK AHEAD - As the second half of the season comes into focus, the Orange and Blue will prepare for another long spell of road matches. Following Sunday's match against NYC II, FC Cincinnati 2 will play four of the next five away from home, including a second trip to Columbus to face Crew 2 (July 21) and the third meeting of the season against Philadelphia Union II (August 3).

The Orange and Blue have fared well this year against their upcoming road opponents holding a 3-0-1 record.

SCOUTING NEW YORK CITY FC II (6-3-3, 22 PTS., 8TH IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

New York City FC II enter Matchweek 17 as one of the hottest teams in MLS NEXT Pro, having won three straight and four of their last five. NYC II stand mid-table on 22 points but have only played 12 matches, three fewer than Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia Union II.

Taylor Calheira leads one of MLS NEXT Pro's most in-form attacking sides and has been the catalyst to a midseason resurgence from NYC II. Calheira has scored in four consecutive league matches, including back-to-back braces against Inter Miami CF II and Toronto FC II. His seven season goals are three behind Chicago's David Poreba in the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot race.

Behind Calheira's blistering goal scoring run, NYC II has scored three or more goals in five consecutive matches, including a 4-2 road win against Chicago Fire FC II. Jonathan Jiménez has registered an assist in three straight matches while Ronald Arevalo has a goal and two assists in his last three.

And NYC II has been a difficult side to break down this season, having conceded just 18 goals, the third fewest in the Eastern Conference. NYC II has three shutout results in 12 matches and has allowed just three goals over their last three matches.

Matt Pilkington enters his third season in charge of NYC II. Pilkington is looking to lead New York to the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs for the first time after finishing three points off the mark in 2022 and one point in 2023. Pilkington holds a 27-24-13 record in three years with NYC II.

