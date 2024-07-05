Huntsville City FC Update

July 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - After observing its second bye week of the season, Huntsville City Football Club will hit the road on Wednesday, July 10 to take on New England Revolution II at 10 a.m. CT at Gillette Stadium. Following the match, interim head coach Christophe Berra will depart the club.

Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium will host the inaugural Kids Summer Splash Jump Fest July 10 through 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. Kids aged 12 and under can enjoy a variety of activities, include wet and dry inflatables, a giant slip n' slide, The Water Battle Zone with water guns and balloons, a coloring station, and food and beverage at the Yellowhammer Brewing Craft Beer Garden. Tickets can be purchased here.

Parent club Nashville SC will complete its stretch of three matches in eight days when it visits the Porland Timbers on Sunday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. CT at Providence Park.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC at New England Revolution II (Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

MEDIA NOTES:

Huntsville City FC:

will play New England Revolution II for the only time this season on July 10

is 3W-1L-1D, 0SOW all-time in July

is 2W-0L-0D all-time on the road in July

is tied for second in the Eastern Conference in shots on target (81)

is second in the Eastern Conference in long balls (246)

Forster Ajago  leads the team in goals (six)

Jony Bolaños

leads MLS NEXT Pro in key passes (36)

leads the team in assists (five), shots on goal (15), and minutes played (1,325)

has started every match this season

Nick DePuy made his home debut as a Boy in Blue on June 28 vs. Carolina Core FC

Jordan Knight

scored his first goal of the season on June 28 vs. Carolina Core FC

made his home debut as a Boy in Blue on June 28 vs. Carolina Core FC

Adem Sipić recorded his first assist of the season on June 28 vs. Carolina Core FC

Joey Skinner

recorded his first assist of the season on June 28 vs. Carolina Core FC

made his MLS debut for Nashville SC on July 3 at the Columbus Crew, coming on in the 87th minute as a substitute

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.