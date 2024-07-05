Huntsville City FC Update
July 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - After observing its second bye week of the season, Huntsville City Football Club will hit the road on Wednesday, July 10 to take on New England Revolution II at 10 a.m. CT at Gillette Stadium. Following the match, interim head coach Christophe Berra will depart the club.
Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium will host the inaugural Kids Summer Splash Jump Fest July 10 through 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. Kids aged 12 and under can enjoy a variety of activities, include wet and dry inflatables, a giant slip n' slide, The Water Battle Zone with water guns and balloons, a coloring station, and food and beverage at the Yellowhammer Brewing Craft Beer Garden. Tickets can be purchased here.
Parent club Nashville SC will complete its stretch of three matches in eight days when it visits the Porland Timbers on Sunday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. CT at Providence Park.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Huntsville City FC at New England Revolution II (Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on AppleTV
MEDIA NOTES:
Huntsville City FC:
will play New England Revolution II for the only time this season on July 10
is 3W-1L-1D, 0SOW all-time in July
is 2W-0L-0D all-time on the road in July
is tied for second in the Eastern Conference in shots on target (81)
is second in the Eastern Conference in long balls (246)
Forster Ajago leads the team in goals (six)
Jony Bolaños
leads MLS NEXT Pro in key passes (36)
leads the team in assists (five), shots on goal (15), and minutes played (1,325)
has started every match this season
Nick DePuy made his home debut as a Boy in Blue on June 28 vs. Carolina Core FC
Jordan Knight
scored his first goal of the season on June 28 vs. Carolina Core FC
made his home debut as a Boy in Blue on June 28 vs. Carolina Core FC
Adem Sipić recorded his first assist of the season on June 28 vs. Carolina Core FC
Joey Skinner
recorded his first assist of the season on June 28 vs. Carolina Core FC
made his MLS debut for Nashville SC on July 3 at the Columbus Crew, coming on in the 87th minute as a substitute
