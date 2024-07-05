Preview: Chattanooga FC vs Crown Legacy FC

July 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

After a bye week, Chattanooga FC looks to get back on track at Fort Finley and start the second half of the season with a bang against Crown Legacy FC on Saturday, July 6th at 7:00 p.m. ET

Chattanooga Football Club (6W-3L-6D, 4SOW, 28 pts - 3rd in Eastern Conference) had the past Matchweek off and will look to kickstart a big week with a positive result against Crown Legacy FC (6W-5L-3D, 2SOW, 23 pts - 6th in East) on Saturday, July 6th at 7:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the two sides, with the Charlotte-based outfit coming out on top in the first encounter 4-1 back on May 15th.

Did you know?

Chattanooga FC's 18 points earned at home are the most in the Eastern Conference so far this season.

Coach's Corner

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood previewed the matchup with Crown Legacy FC.

"We just need to be better at all facets of the game [compared to the defeat at Crown Legacy in May]," said Underwood. "They'll be hard-working, dangerous, attacking, well organized defensively. I'm sure they'll look to make it difficult for us, so we just need to make things really difficult for them.

"The reality is there's parity in the league. There's not a poor team in the league, from what we've seen on the East coast. We expect every game to be difficult. If they had a difficult schedule to start, it may not have meant they were playing poorly; it's just a difficult league."

Fireworks post-match and Military Appreciation Night

Chattanooga Football Club will be celebrating the July 4th weekend by having a post-match fireworks show for all supporters at Finley Stadium on Saturday night.

The match also represents Military Appreciation Night Presented by Food City as the club honors military service members and veterans from the Chattanooga area.

Know the Opponent

Crown Legacy have found goalscoring form in the past two matches, putting five goals each past New England Revolution II and Chicago Fire II.

Midfielder Aron John is having a standout season and leads the team in both goals (6) and assists (5). John was recently named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of the Month for his performances of late.

Crown Legacy have undergone a coaching change mid-season. Jose Tavares announced his stepping down on June 12th as he and former Assistant Coach Pedro Mane returned to work for previous club FC Porto. Kevin Sawchak is the club's interim head coach. He joined Crown Legacy FC as an assistant coach in February 2023, ahead of the club's inaugural season.

Match info

Venue: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kick-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday July 6

Broadcast: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Talent: Sam Goldfarb

Audio stream: CFC on Mixlr | Talent: Gabriel Schray

Referees:

Stearne Briem

Head Referee

Andrew Charron

Assistant Referee 1

Rebecca Luther

Assistant Referee 2

Donovan Eubank

4th Official

