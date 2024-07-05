Real Monarchs Fall to Austin FC II

July 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







AUSTIN, Texas (Fri.) - Real Monarchs (4-10-1 / 14 points) fell to Austin FC 2 2-0, the North Texas side scoring two set-piece goals in the second half of play. The Monarchs won in dominant 4-0 fashion in their only other meeting with Austin this season on June 2. The loss comes as the first leg of a trinity of road matchups for the Monarchs, with visits to Portland Timbers 2 and The Town FC coming next.

Despite Manager Mark Lowry's side coming out firing, creating a baker's dozen of chances and finishing with the advantage in shots and shots on target, SLC was unable to collect their first road victory of the year. One standout for Monarchs was surely Omar Marquez, a 16-year-old attacking midfielder who joined the Real Salt Lake Academy in 2022. Marquez caused havoc throughout his 90 minutes, whistling up and down the right wing - starting counter attacks with his defensive work rate on one end of the field and attempting to finish them with his speed and technical ability on the other. His creativity was a skill of particular interest in the match, finishing as one of only three players on either team to register multiple key passes.

Another highlight for the Monarchs was the tandem play of Griffin Dillon and Luca Moisa in the midfield. Dillon tied for the match lead with three key passes while Moisa, recently named to the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game, served as the pivot for his squad, retaining possession and switching play in times of transition. RSL first-teamer and 2022 draftee Bertin Jacquesson finished the night with a game-high four shots.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

ATX - 62' - CJ Fodrey (Unassisted): Winning a penalty kick in the 62nd minute of a tie match, defender CJ Fodrey had his number called to step up to the spot for his squad. Fodrey wasted no time in his approach, taking a series of quick steps with his head up and calmly sending it left while Delgado guessed right.

ATX2 - 81' - Alonso Ramirez (Unassisted): With a chance to put the game out of reach late, ATX Captain Alonso Ramirez stood over the ball for an 81' free kick from the right side of the attacking third. Taking it quickly, Ramirez uncorked a vicious strike with his preferred right foot, bending it around the four-man Monarchs wall and back inside the near post, narrowly past the outstretched glove of goalkeeper Fernando Delgado.

LINEUPS -

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Fernando Delgado; Keller Storlie ©; Zack Farnsworth; Omar Alba; Sebastian Joffre (Bobby Pierre, 74'); Luca Moisa; Griffin Dillon (Damien Barker John, 81'); Omar Marquez; Matthew Bell; Daren Iskenderian (Beni Redzic, 63'); Bertin Jacquesson (Ilijah Paul, 63')

Subs not used: Jude Wellings, Luis Rivera, Will Mackay

Austin FC 2 (4-2-3-1): Marcus Alstrup; Antonio Gomez; Salvatore Mazzaferro; Chieck Toure; Anthony De Anda; Bobosi Byaruhanga (Ervin Torres, 46'); Alonso Ramirez; Steeve Louis Jean; Bryant Farkarlun (CJ Fodrey, 46'); Micah Burton (Diego Abarca, 62'); Sebastian Pineau

Subs not used: Aaron Cervantes, Bryan Arellano, Anthony Garcia, Mason Miller, Gavin Wolff, Rubén Bonachera

Stats Summary: ATX / SLC

Shots: 8 / 10

Shots on Goal: 2 / 4

Saves: 2 / 0

Corner Kicks: 3 / 3

Fouls: 13 / 14

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ATX (4): Alonso Ramirez (Caution), Anthony De Anda (Caution), Salvatore Mazzaferro (Caution), Chieck Toure (Caution)

SLC (3): Omar Alba (Caution), Griffin Dillon (Caution), Sebastian Joffre (Caution)

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.