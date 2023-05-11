Return of the Ironmasters; Lebanon County Weekend to Open June

The Lancaster Barnstormers will celebrate their neighbors to the north with the second annual Lebanon County Weekend at Clipper Magazine Stadium, it was announced today. Lebanon County Weekend is scheduled, June 2-4, and will be presented by the Lebanon County Chamber of Commerce and JBT.

For the second straight season, to honor Lebanon County, the host club will adopt the identity of the Lebanon Ironmasters as they host the Long Island Ducks. Last year, the Ironmasters swept the Staten Island Ferryhawks, a series which began the club's romp to the second half title and eventually the Atlantic League crown.

For the 2023 season, the Ironmasters will feature newly designed jerseys with the familiar orange color scheme.

This year, a Fun Friday, presented by WellSpan Health, will open Lebanon County Weekend. Kids can run the bases after the 6:30 game, courtesy of Domino's.

Saturday night is a fireworks extravaganza, sponsored by Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Health and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. It will be a School Spirit Night for the Northern Lebanon County School District, presented by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. Like Friday, game time is 6:30.

On Sunday, the Ironmasters' series will conclude with a matinee at 1:00 on Annville-Cleona School Spirit Day, presented by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. Families and friends can play catch on the field prior from noon until 12:30. Following the game will be another Domino's Base Run for the kids.

Lebanon County residents may order half-price box seat tickets for the weekend series online or by contacting the Two Dudes Box Office at least 24 hours prior to the game of their choice.

https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/stadium-events/lebanon-weekend-discount/

