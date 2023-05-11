Ducks Steal Extra Inning Win in York

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution coughed up a late four-run lead, dropping a heartbreaking 13-9 loss to the Long Island Ducks in 10 innings on Wednesday evening at WellSpan Park. Tomo Otosaka drove in five runs for the Revs including a tiebreaking three-run double in the sixth, but the Ducks got a three-run homer from Adeiny Hechavarria with two outs in the ninth to force extras and a grand slam by Sam Travis to cap a decisive six-run tenth.

It was a great starting pitching matchup as the Revs had Nick Raquet on the mound facing Stephen Woods Jr., both of whom entered the night with sub-one ERAs.

The Revs jumped out to another early lead as Drew Mendoza drove in his 12th RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly to center field plating Trent Giambrone who had worked a walk to lead off the first, giving the Revs a 1-0 lead after one.

Travis hit one off the Arch Nemesis in left field for a leadoff single in the second, but the throw went through the infield allowing Travis to go all the way to third. The two-base error set up an RBI ground out to third on a ball that was smothered by Alejandro Rivero who threw to first to rob Hechavarria of a hit, despite knotting things at 1-1.

York rallied as Alexis Pantoja laced a one-out double in the bottom of the second, Ryan January walked, and Giambrone singled in Pantoja to go up 2-1. January moved to third and scored on an infield hit by Otosaka for a 3-1 lead.

Long Island's Joe DeCarlo blooped a fastball in on the hands to shallow right field to score two and tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the fourth.

Raquet yielded no further damage in 5.1 innings, surrendering three runs (two earned) on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts in the no-decision.

Andrew Gross came out of the bullpen to get two huge outs with two on in the sixth, including a back pick at first by January erasing Hechavarria off first base and an inning-ending strikeout to keep the game deadlocked.

The Revs took the lead in the bottom of the sixth off reliever Kyle Lobstein as the lefty got the first two outs before the Revs strung together four consecutive hits including a bases-clearing double down the left field line by Otosaka for a 6-3 lead. Rivero followed with an RBI single up the middle to make it 7-3.

Will Carter got a pair of fly outs to team up with Gross on a scoreless seventh, while Blake Rogers allowed one run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth as Long Island pulled within 7-4.

Victor Capellan came on for the save which became a taller task as Boog Powell reached on a bloop single that was misplayed in shallow left for a leadoff hit. A two-out walk to Travis kept the game alive and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs as Hechavarria connected on a towering game-tying three-run homer to left field, erasing the Revs' lead and squaring the score at 7-7 in stunning fashion.

Justin Goossen-Brown (0-1) got the first two outs of the tenth inning via the strikeout with the automatic runner on second, but hit Phil Caulfield with a pitch to bring Powell to the plate. An RBI single to right put Long Island ahead, and a walk to Lew Ford loaded the bases before Daniel Murphy was hit by a pitch to force in another run. Travis busted the game open with a line drive grand slam over the Nemesis in left, making it the biggest extra-inning by an opponent in Revs history (six runs), as 10 unanswered runs by the Ducks ballooned their lead to 13-7.

The Revs plated a run against Ducks lefty Jose Jose in the bottom of the tenth when Troy Stokes Jr.'s deep fly ball was dropped by Powell in center to make it 13-8. Otosaka drove in one more as he lined one to left field for a base hit that fell just in front of Travis to make it 13-9, but Al Albuquerque entered to record a game-ending strikeout for his first save.

York righty Jorge Martinez (1-1, 2.45) squares off with Long Island lefty Ian Clarkin (0-1, 1.29) on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. for Baseball in Education Day. It is also a Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

