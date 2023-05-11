Revolution Claim See-Saw Series Finale in York

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 8-6 on Thursday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

Joe DeCarlo gave the Ducks an early 2-0 lead with a two-run double down the left field line in the second inning off Revolution starter Jorge Martinez. York took advantage of a two-out error in the bottom of the frame, and Tyler Hill's RBI single to left off Ducks starter Ian Clarkin closed the gap to 2-1. However, a two-run homer over the Arch Nemesis by Sam Travis in the third pushed Long Island's lead to three.

The Revs got back within one in the bottom of the third when Tomo Otosaka scored on a wild pitch and Alejandro Rivero came home on a double play ball. Edward Salcedo's RBI fielder's choice in the fourth pushed the Ducks advantage to 5-3, but a two-run single to right by Otosaka in the bottom of the frame tied the game at five.

DeCarlo put the Ducks back in front in the sixth with an RBI double to left-center. However, Rivero's two-run single and Troy Stokes Jr.'s RBI single in the bottom of the inning gave the Revs their first lead of the day at 8-6.

Martinez (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight. Joe Kuzia (1-1) took the loss, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks in one and one-third innings. Clarkin did not factor into the decision but lasted four and one-third innings, yielding five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks with one strikeout.

DeCarlo led the way offensively with three hits and three RBIs. Travis added two hits, two RBIs and two runs, while Dustin Woodcock chipped in with two hits and three runs scored.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley (0-0, 2.25) gets the start for the Ducks against a FerryHawks starter to be determined.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 16, for another three-game set with the Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse to be eligible. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

