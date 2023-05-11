Tomo Torches Ducks as Revs Come Back to Win Finale

May 11, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution pulled out a gut-check victory to put the previous night's loss in the rearview mirror, salvaging their series finale with a come-from-behind 8-6 victory over the Long Island Ducks on Thursday afternoon at WellSpan Park. Tomo Otosaka keyed the offense with a 4-for-5 performance including two RBI, three stolen bases, and two runs scored.

Jorge Martinez (2-1) got the starting nod against Ian Clarkin (ND) for the Ducks. Long Island took the lead in the second as Joe DeCarlo doubled home two runs off Martinez to lead it 2-0, but York responded right away with a run of their own.

Troy Stokes Jr. singled with two outs in the bottom of the second, Jalen Miller reached on an error, and Tyler Hill took advantage by lacing a line drive single to left field for a two-out RBI as York was on the board, trailing 2-1 after two.

Sam Travis launched another homer over the Arch Nemesis in the third, this time a two-run bomb as Long Island led 4-1.

The Revs scored two runs to climb back in the bottom of the inning as a wild pitch plated Otosaka, who was stealing on the pitch, all the way from second base. Drew Mendoza grounded into a double play but Alejandro Rivero scored after ripping a single and advancing to third on the wild pitch as York got back within 4-3.

Long Island scored again in the fourth, this time on a ground ball fielder's choice off the bat of Edward Salcedo, making it 5-3.

The Revs again responded as Miller walked, Hill banged one off of the right field wall for a long single, and Trent Giambrone singled to left loading the bases for Otosaka who promptly singled in two runs on a shot to right field, tying the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fourth.

Martinez got through six innings but allowed one more in the sixth after a passed ball allowed Dustin Woodcock to reach first on a dropped third strike, and DeCarlo doubled off the left-center wall, scoring Woodcock for a 6-5 Ducks lead.

The Revs stormed back in the sixth against reliever Joe Kuzia (1-1), taking the lead for the first time on the day. The Revs brought eight batters to the plate, set up by Giambrone's leadoff walk and a double to right-center by Otosaka. Rivero turned the game around with a two-run single up the middle for a 7-6 lead and advanced to second on the throw home. The Revs finally got him across on a two-out RBI single to left from Stokes Jr. (3-for-4) for the 8-6 advantage.

Strong efforts from the bullpen secured the victory as Nelvin Correa and Blake Rogers tossed perfect frames and Victor Capellan locked down his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Notes: Otosaka is now 9-for-13 with two doubles, seven RBI, and four stolen bases through his first three games. The Revs stole five bases as a team, their highest single-game total in two years. York out-hit Long Island 14-7 while the offense added six walks and only struck out twice. Martinez earned the 25th win of his Revs career, tying Frank Gailey for fourth on the all-time list. It was Martinez' 400th appearance of his pro career. Correa has retired each of his last 15 batters faced. Rogers was helped by right fielder Trey Martin who made an all-out diving catch on Travis' liner for the first out of the eighth. The Revs improve to 7-5, their best 12-game start since 2018.

Up Next: York righty J.T. Hintzen (0-2, 8.71) faces Southern Maryland southpaw Sandro Cabrera (1-0, 4.09) as the Blue Crabs come to WellSpan Park to open a weekend series on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The night includes Breaking the Silence presented by NAMI as part of WellSpan Wellness Weekend focusing on Mental Health. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.