Blue Crabs Partner with Carousel Hospitality as 2023 Food Service Partners

May 11, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(York, Pennsylvania) - Carousel Hospitality, LLC successfully launched its concessions and catering operations for over 30,000 fans on behalf of its partners, the York Revolution and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, for each of the team's 2023 opening weekends.

Jon Danos, president and co-owner of Carousel Hospitality, brings decades of minor league team operations and ownership experience to partners across the country. Carousel is named for the iconic amusement ride featured at each of the many ballparks operated by Danos in affiliated and independent baseball.

"We see a gigantic opportunity, as peers, to provide our industry with another option, uncommon knowledge, and a deep understanding of value enhancement and the objective of team owners building trust with fans", Danos said. "We have shaped Carousel purely through the lens as team owners and operators, turning the paradigm by eliminating the misalignment and conventional practices of the large concessionaires. We are your in-house partner."

Rob Wilson, who is also co-owner, serves as Carousel's vice president of operations. Wilson held similar operational positions with Centerplate and Legends Hospitality while overseeing multiple minor league baseball food service operations in large regions of the country including venues such as the Prudential Center in New Jersey and FedEx Field, home of the Washington Redskins.

"In a short time, we have seen a different level of fan experience in Southern Maryland. There has been a total transformation in the way our concessions business is operated and with overall fan satisfaction. Importantly, our per cap is well above prior years", said Courtney Knichel, general manager of the BlueCrabs. "Jon and Rob offer a different perspective than past operators and that is what really makes their company unique. They have been in the industry a very long time and know what teams want."

"The key to Carousel is the unique blending of team owner and operator experience with hospitality owner and operator experience. Jon and Rob are on the front lines. We're thrilled at the difference they make", said York Revolution president and partner Eric Menzer.

Carousel Hospitality is based in York, Pennsylvania and has immediate plans to partner with teams in the mid-Atlantic region.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.