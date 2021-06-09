REMINDER: 12:00 p.m. First Pitch for Thursday's Game
June 9, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release
The Businessperson's Special returns to Avista Stadium tomorrow! First pitch for Thursday's game against the Vancouver Canadians will be at 12:00 p.m.
Thursday's Businessperson's Special is presented by Spokane County Regional Solid Waste. Move your afternoon meetings to the ballpark for a hot dog and a beer! Bring your gently used neckties to donate to local charities.
Thursday's game will see Spokane's Ryan Feltner take the mound against Vancouver's Luis Quinones. Feltner is 2-0 in his last two starts at Avista Stadium.
Check out the Spokane Indians Statistics
Images from this story
|
Spokane Indians infielder Jack Blomgren
