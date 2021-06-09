REMINDER: 12:00 p.m. First Pitch for Thursday's Game

Spokane Indians infielder Jack Blomgren

The Businessperson's Special returns to Avista Stadium tomorrow! First pitch for Thursday's game against the Vancouver Canadians will be at 12:00 p.m.

Thursday's Businessperson's Special is presented by Spokane County Regional Solid Waste. Move your afternoon meetings to the ballpark for a hot dog and a beer! Bring your gently used neckties to donate to local charities.

Thursday's game will see Spokane's Ryan Feltner take the mound against Vancouver's Luis Quinones. Feltner is 2-0 in his last two starts at Avista Stadium.

