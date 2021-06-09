Limited Lawn Seating Is Now Available

June 9, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Lawn seating is back! Starting today, groups of up to six can sit behind the right field fence and enjoy the game from blankets and lawn chairs for just $9 per ticket. Limited Home Run Porch tickets are available each night.

Why just June 9-13? Due to the ever-changing regulations surrounding COVID-19, we're taking this season month-by-month until we are fully reopened!. Hopefully, we'll be able to have more fans at Funko Field as the season progresses.

Please note: there are a limited number of seats per game. Please purchase your tickets in advance.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.