Frogs Hop Ahead in Series, 8-6

June 9, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (18-12) hopped ahead in the third inning, ultimately defeating Eugene Emeralds (19-12), 8-6.

Simon Whiteman led off the first inning with a solo home run for the Emeralds, but Austin Shenton tied the game with a sharp RBI single in the bottom of the inning. The score remained 1-1 until the bottom of the third; Carter Bins hit a two-run home run to left field, putting the 'Sox ahead, 3-1. Before the end of the inning, Patrick Frick drove in Jack Larsen with a single, extending their lead to 4-1.

The Emeralds struck back in the top of the fourth; Tyler Fitzgerald drove in Sean Roby, putting the score at 4-2. Shenton crushed a double into the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth, driving in Zach DeLoach. The 'Sox tacked on two more in the bottom of the fifth off a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk, putting them ahead 7-2.

With bases loaded in the sixth, Javeyan Williams hit a two-RBI single. A wild pitch with a runner on third scored the Emeralds' fifth run of the game. The next inning, a flyout to deep center field followed by an AquaSox fielding error allowed Eugene to score one more run, putting the score at 7-6.

Shenton drove in the final run of the game in the bottom of the seventh with a sharp line drive to line field, easily scoring Julio Rodriguez. RHP Jarod Bayless closed the game for the Frogs, striking out two of the three batters he faced and solidifying their 8-6 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered nine hits, including five doubles and one home run. Bins went 2-for-2 with one double and one home run while Shenton went 3-for-5 with one double and three RBIs. On the mound, RHP Juan Then pitched five complete innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out four batters.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Wednesday, June 9 to continue the series against the Eugene Emeralds; purchase tickets here. The series will include Throwback Thursday, Funko Friday and the first fireworks night of the year! Can't make the game? Tune in with Pat Dillon.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.