Redband Rally Falls Short in Series Opener, 8-6

June 9, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - After suffering a 4-0 first inning deficit, the Spokane Indians sparked a Redband Rally that came up just short in their series opener against the Vancouver Canadians. The C's took game one against the Indians, 8-6, on $100 Strikeout Night presented by Coors Light.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Michael Toglia blasted his third bomb in two games after not hitting one since May 21st. His three-run homer in the 6th inning got the Indians back in the game, making it a 7-5 ballgame. The 2019 1st round pick continues to lead the High-A West with nine dingers. He finished the night going 2-for-4.

Vancouver's Louis De Los Santos hit just his second home run of the season. The native of the Dominican Republic finished the night going 3-for-4 with four RBI and a triple shy of the cycle.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane Indians pitchers struck out 12 Canadians on Tuesday night. That equated to a total $1200 given away to lucky fans at Avista Stadium.

Six total batters were hit by pitches, including five Canadians. The Indians also walked six Vancouver batters, totaling 11 free bases handed out to the C's.

Vancouver's Tanner Kirwer, Cameron Eden, and De Los Santos combined to go 7-for-11 on the night. The rest of the Canadians went 1-for-22.

The C's finished 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position while the Indians went 4-for-7.

KEY MOMENT

In the first inning, Helcriz Olivarez was trying to get out of a jam. The Canadians had already scored a run, but Olivarez seemed to be getting out of it with two outs and two aboard. Things were looking good with an 0-2 count to Louis De Los Santos, but the shortstop just got enough of the southpaw's offering with a poke to right field that barely cleared the wall of the Pepsi Porch. The three-run home run gave Vancouver a 4-0 lead.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Everett AquaSox took game one of their series against the Eugene Emeralds with an 8-6 victory.

The Tri-City Dust Devils dropped their third-consecutive game with a 7-3 loss to the Hillsboro Hops.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Game two of Spokane's six-game series with the Vancouver Canadians is on Wednesday for Senior Grad Night presented by LEO's Photography. Come join us as we celebrate those special 2020 and 2021 high school and college graduates! We'll be honoring graduates all night long and will have great prizes available, courtesy of LEO's Photography . First pitch for Wednesday's game is at 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

