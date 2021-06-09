Kennedy's Grand Performance Sinks Tri-City

A huge night at the plate for Buddy Kennedy proved to be too much to overcome as the Tri-City Dust Devils (10-21) dropped the series opener 7-4 to the Hillsboro Hops on Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field. Kennedy drove in six runs for the Hops, which included a grand slam in the second inning.

Despite dealing with an early four-run deficit, the Dust Devils rallied to tie the game in the fifth inning. A rare tough outing from reliever Cristopher Molina allowed the Hops to take back the advantage late the in game. Molina, who entered the game with the best ERA in the High-A West, suffered the loss after surrendering three runs in his final two innings of work.

Coming up in the second matchup of the series on Wednesday the Dust Devils will send left-hander Brent Killam to the mound. Killam will be making his Tri-City debut after being promoted from Low-A Inland Empire. Hillsboro will counter with right-hander Ryne Nelson.

