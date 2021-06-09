De Los Santos' Big Night Leads C's to Win

SPOKANE, WA - Luis De Los Santos drove in four runs and scored a fifth to finish a triple shy of the cycle in the Vancouver Canadians' 8-6 win over the Spokane Indians (Rockies) on Tuesday at Avista Stadium.

De Los Santos started his night at the dish in a big way. With the C's leading 1-0 after a Tanner Kirwer infield single, a two-base throwing error and a Phil Clarke RBI groundout, De Los Santos arrived at the plate with two men on and one out. The Bajos de Haina, DR native took advantage of the short porch in right for an opposite field blast that made it 4-0 Vancouver.

Spokane would score an unearned run in the third and plate another in the fourth after consecutive hits and a sacrifice fly, but the Canadians answered with three in the top of the fifth. In that inning, the first three hitters reached on two walks and a hit by pitch before Spencer Horwitz singled home the fifth run of the night. After a double play brought in another run, a wild pitch plated the third run of the stanza to put Vancouver up 7-2.

Starter Sean Wymer (W, 1-2) turned in five strong innings before he was tagged for three runs in the sixth after a lead-off single, a walk and the league-best ninth home run from Spokane's Michael Toglia to bounce him from the game. On came Marcus Reyes, who retired the next three hitters to keep it 7-5 C's and went on to work two scoreless innings.

The Canadians plated an insurance run in the seventh on a pair of hit batters and De Los Santos' RBI single to put them up 8-5 before the Indians scratched across a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Will McAffer (S, 3) - who was activated prior to today's game after a stint with Team Canada in the Olympic qualifiers - returned to action with a perfect ninth to secure the 8-6 win.

De Los Santos' three hits and four RBI were both season highs for the infielder. Kirwer and Cameron Eden also had two hits apiece.

Vancouver and Spokane get set to do it again Wednesday night in a battle of two Top 10 pitching prospects. RHP CJ Van Eyk (#10, Blue Jays) gets the nod for Vancouver while RHP Chris McMahon (#8, Rockies) will go for Spokane. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on Sportsnet 650. Tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

