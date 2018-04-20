Reign Tie Game Late in Third But Fall 4-3 to Texas in Game One

April 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Ontario fell four to three, 1:55 into the first overtime period in Game One of their Pacific Division Semi-Final matchup in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs tonight in Texas. Sheldon Dries (1) scored the lone first period goal for the Stars, but the Reign battled back in the second with goals from Justin Auger (1) and Jonny Brodzinski (1) to take a 2-1 lead heading into period three.

Texas answered with two third period goals, Travis Morin (1) scoring the latter of the pair to give Texas a 3-2 lead with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation. With the net empty, Ontario tied the game on a net mouth scramble. Jonny Brodzinski and Paul Ladue worked the puck along the blue line before Brodzinski fired a shot through the slot which Michael Mersch tipped to Matt Moulson (1) who finished the play with 1:26 showing in the third.

In overtime, a loose puck from behind the goal line was worked from the right to the left side of the goal as Cal Petersen attempted to cover it, and Brian Flynn (1) scraped the puck home to give Texas the victory in game one.

Date: April 19, 2018

Venue: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX

Attendance: 4,878

Round One (Pacific Division Semi-Finals)

Game 1: Ontario 3 @ Texas 4 (OT)

Game 2: Tomorrow, April 20 (5:00 PM PDT) @ Texas

Game 3: Sunday, April 22 (3:00 PM PDT) @ Ontario

*Game 4: Tuesday, April 24 (7:00 PM PDT) @ Ontario

*Game 5: Monday, April 30 (5:00 PM PDT) @ Texas

*if necessary

Three Stars:

1) TEX - Brian Flynn (1-0-1)

2) TEX - Denis Gurianov (1-0-1)

3) ONT - Jonny Brodzinski (1-1-2)

GWG: Brian Flynn (1)

W: Mike McKenna (3 GA, 38 SVS)

L: Cal Petersen (4 GA, 26 SVS)

