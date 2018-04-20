P-Bruins Fall 3-2 in Game One Despite Two Goals from Fitzgerald

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Friday night 3-2 in game one of the 2018 Atlantic Division Semi-Finals. The P-Bruins got two goals from Ryan Fitzgerald while Zane McIntyre made his 18th career postseason appearance in net.

Providence had the better zone time and chances in the opening period, but each side walked away with a goal in the opening 20 minutes. The P-Bruins held a 12-2 shots edge through 12 scoreless minutes, but finally cracked the scoreboard at 17:38 while on the power play. Fitzgerald and Czarnik played give-and-go up along the right side with Fitzgerald eventually getting the puck in the right slot. He beat Alex Lyon five-hole for his first goal of the playoffs, giving Providence a 1-0 lead. Danick Martel answered back with the equalizer just 16 seconds later, surprising everyone by saving a puck at the blue line and dumping at McIntyre. The puck fluttered over his glove for Martel's first playoff goal and the teams entered the break knotted 1-1.

Fitzgerald and Czarnik struck again 3:35 into the second period to help Providence regain the lead. The duo started a 2-on-1 up ice, and Czarnik sent a perfect behind-the-back pass to a streaking Fitzgerald. All he had to do was tap in the puck for his second goal of the night and the P-Bruins took a 2-1 lead. A late 5-on-3 for the Phantoms proved costly for Providence, as Lehigh Valley struck twice to take their first lead of the night. At 14:32, Greg Carey ripped a slapper off the right bar and in from the point, tying the game 2-2. Just 41 second later, Martel fired a wrister by McIntyre from the top of the left circle for his second goal of the night, giving the Phantoms a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

The offense played with desperation in the final period, outshooting Lehigh Valley 15-2 in the third. Several chances just missed the net in what was a hard-hitting period, but Lyon was up to the task on each chance. Despite a majority of the third spent in the attacking zone and a 41-24 overall shots edge, Providence fell in game one by a 3-2 final.

McIntyre stopped 21 of 24 shots while Lyon stopped 39 of 41. Providence was 1-7 on the power play and 3-5 on the penalty kill. These two teams meet at the Dunkin Donuts Center again tomorrow night at 7:05pm as Providence looks to even up this best-of-five series at a game apiece.

