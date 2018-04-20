Amerks Reassign Danforth to Cincinnati
April 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned forward Justin Danforth to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
The Amerks begin the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs tonight in Game 1 of their best-of-five North Division Semifinals against the Syracuse Crunch at War Memorial in Syracuse. Game time is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start and can be heard live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM ESPN Rochester.
