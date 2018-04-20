Peppino's to Host Griffins Watch Parties for All Road Playoff Games

April 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Peppino's Sports Grille in downtown Grand Rapids will host watch parties for all Griffins road games during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The first ones will be this weekend as the Griffins travel to Manitoba for Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals on Saturday and Game 2 on Sunday. Both games will start at 3 p.m. EDT.

Griffins fans can enjoy $3 short and $5 tall Bud Light specials, $5.99 all-American burger baskets and $5 one-topping 10-inch pizzas.

The Griffins will also be hosting a drawing during the watch parties this weekend for a chance to win tickets to Game 3 on Wednesday, April 25 at Van Andel Arena.

For fans who do not purchase an AHL Live subscription, Peppino's offers the only way to watch the Griffins on the road as they continue their quest for a second consecutive Calder Cup.

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) of the division semifinals at Van Andel Arena are currently on sale and can be purchased at all Star Tickets locations, including The Zone, online through griffinshockey.com/tickets, by phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737, or via the Griffins app for iPhone or Android.

Available for all playoff home games, Playoff 4-Packs include four or more tickets at a savings of $3 per ticket plus no service fees. To purchase a Playoff 4-Pack, visit griffinshockey.com/playoff4pack or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. To reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass, visit griffinshockey.com/superpass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Groups of 10 or more can receive special pricing to playoff games and receive an unforgettable experience. To book a group outing during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, visit griffinshockey.com/group or call (616) 774.4585 ext. 4. Playoff suites and other premium areas are also available.

Continuing a postseason tradition, the Griffins are extending their popular Friday promotion and will offer $2 beers and $2 hot dogs for all home playoff games for two hours after the doors open, while supplies last. In addition, 2,500 fans will receive Griffins playoff rally towels during the first round, compliments of Meijer.

