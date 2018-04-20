Jets Recall Hutchinson from Manitoba; Loan Phillips to Manitoba

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced that they have loaned goaltender Jamie Phillips to the Moose.

Hutchinson has a 2-1-0 record with the Jets this season while compiling a 3.26 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in those three games. The 28-year-old goalie has played in 26 games for Manitoba this season and has a 17-5-4 record and finished the regular season second in the AHL with a .935 SV%. Hutchinson's 2.08 GAA ranks third in the AHL as well. He was named AHL Goaltender of the Month for both November and December as he helped the Moose to a 16-game point streak (15-0-1) from Nov. 15-Dec. 22/17.

Hutchinson was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round (77th overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft and was signed as a free agent by the Jets on July 19/13. The Barrie, Ontario native has played 102 games for Winnipeg where he has a 43-39-11 record with three shutouts, a 2.65 GAA, and a .910 SV%.

Michael Hutchinson

Goalie

Born Mar 2 1990 -- Barrie, ONT

Height 6.03 -- Weight 202 -- Shoots R

SeasonTeamLgeGPAPIMMinGAENSOGAAWLTSvsPct

2003-04 Mississauga Chargers OPJHL 6 0 2

2006-07 Orangeville Crushers OPJHL 8 0 0

2006-07 Barrie Colts OHL 14 0 2 768 27 1 0 2.11 8 3 0 379 0.934

2007-08 Barrie Colts OHL 32 1 0 1826 92 0 1 3.02 12 15 4 950 0.912

2008-09 Barrie Colts OHL 38 0 2 2146 108 2 5 3.02 15 20 1 1157 0.915

2009-10 London Knights OHL 46 1 0 2667 127 3 3 2.86 32 12 2 1339 0.913

2010-11 Providence Bruins AHL 28 0 0 1476 77 1 1 3.13 13 10 1 723 0.904

2010-11 Reading Royals ECHL 18 1 2 1049 50 3 1 2.86 9 5 4 560 0.918

2011-12 Providence Bruins AHL 29 0 0 1680 66 6 3 2.36 13 14 1 843 0.927

2011-12 Reading Royals ECHL 2 0 0 120 7 0 0 3.50 1 1 0 75 0.915

2012-13 Providence Bruins AHL 30 0 0 1749 67 5 3 2.30 13 13 3 711 0.914

2013-14 Ontario Reign ECHL 28 0 4 1671 58 2 3 2.08 22 4 2 679 0.921

2013-14 St. John's IceCaps AHL 24 1 0 1383 53 2 3 2.30 17 5 1 634 0.923

2013-14 Winnipeg Jets NHL 3 0 0 183 5 0 0 1.64 2 1 0 83 0.943

2014-15 Winnipeg Jets NHL 38 0 0 2138 85 5 2 2.39 21 10 5 901 0.914

2015-16 Winnipeg Jets NHL 30 0 0 1576 75 5 0 2.84 9 15 3 730 0.907

2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 28 0 0 1386 67 0 1 2.92 9 12 3 623 0.903

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 26 0 2 1561 54 0 2 2.08 17 5 1 777 0.935

2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 3 1 0 129 7 0 0 3.26 2 1 0 68 0.907

NHL Totals 102 1 0 3 2.65 43 39 11 0.910

