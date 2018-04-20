Suzuki, Kyrou Join Wolves for Calder Cup Run

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday that center Nick Suzuki has been reassigned to the team by the Vegas Golden Knights. In addition, on Wednesday forward Jordan Kyrou joined the Wolves for the first time this season.

The 18-year-old Suzuki comes to Chicago after the Owen Sound Attack was eliminated in seven games by the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the second round of the 2018 Ontario Hockey League Playoffs. Suzuki finished the postseason with three goals and nine assists for 12 points through 11 games.

Selected 13th overall by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Draft, Suzuki completed the 2017-18 OHL regular-season the Attack's top scorer and ranked fourth in the league with 100 points (42G, 58A).

Through three seasons with Owen Sound, Suzuki has appeared in 192 games and collected 234 points (107G, 127A) - an average of 1.22 points per game. Additionally, the Ontario native has logged just 32 career penalty minutes.

Suzuki has participated in the OHL Playoffs each of his three seasons and appeared in 34 games. He also owns 13 goals and 23 assists for 36 points in the postseason.

Kyrou returns to the Wolves on reassignment by the St. Louis Blues following the conclusion of his fourth full season in the Ontario Hockey League. The 19-year-old led the Sarnia Sting with a career-high 109 points and 39 goals. He finished third in league scoring - nine points better than Suzuki (42-58-100). Kyrou also earned the distinction of becoming the OHL's first 100-point scorer for the 2017-18 season.

The Toronto native skated with Chicago last season and made his professional debut on April 15, 2017, against the Charlotte Checkers.

Kyrou and Suzuki will be with the Wolves when they open Round 1 of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 21, at Allstate Arena against the Rockford IceHogs. Puck drop for Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on The U Too in the Chicago market. For tickets or postseason news, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

