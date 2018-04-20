Canucks Sign Lukas Jasek to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract
April 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has signed forward Lukas Jasek to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Jasek, 20, has appeared in six games in his debut season with the Comets, recording seven points (3-4-7). He made his AHL debut on March 31st at Springfield notching three points (1-2-3).
Prior to joining the Comets, the 6-1, 184-pound forward appeared in 48 games for Liberec Bill Tygri HC of the Czech Elite League, registering 18 points (8-10-18). He also recorded seven points (2-5-7) in 12 games of the Championship Hockey League helping his team advance to the semi-finals. In 116 games in the Czech Elite League over parts of four seasons, Jasek has collected 23 points (10-13-23).
A native of Trinec, Czech Republic, Jasek was originally drafted by Vancouver in the sixth round, 174th overall, at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He was signed by Utica to a PTO on March 30th.
