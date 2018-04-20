Canucks Sign Lukas Jasek to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

April 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has signed forward Lukas Jasek to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Jasek, 20, has appeared in six games in his debut season with the Comets, recording seven points (3-4-7). He made his AHL debut on March 31st at Springfield notching three points (1-2-3).

Prior to joining the Comets, the 6-1, 184-pound forward appeared in 48 games for Liberec Bill Tygri HC of the Czech Elite League, registering 18 points (8-10-18). He also recorded seven points (2-5-7) in 12 games of the Championship Hockey League helping his team advance to the semi-finals. In 116 games in the Czech Elite League over parts of four seasons, Jasek has collected 23 points (10-13-23).

A native of Trinec, Czech Republic, Jasek was originally drafted by Vancouver in the sixth round, 174th overall, at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He was signed by Utica to a PTO on March 30th.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.