Reign Earn Fourth Straight Victory by Topping Gulls, 6-4

May 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign earn their first four game win streak of the year after Mikey Eyssimont scored three goals in the third period to erase the Reign's two goal deficit to the San Diego Gulls. Adam Johnson sealed the deal and Ontario won 6-4 with a late open net goal.

Forward Mikey Eyssimont (3-1=4) gathered his sixth assist, paired with his three goals on the night, Eyssimont earned himself a natural hat trick and a Gordie Howe hat trick after a fight in the second period. All three of Mikey's goals came in the third period and propelled the Reign to a 5-4 lead. Eyssimont has scored 5 goals in the past two games, and now has 15 points on the season.

Eyssimont's three goals can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-7a0z02FWXO

Rasmus Kupari (1-0=1) opened the scoring for the game, netting his seventh goal on the season. Kupari sits tied in second on the Reign with 22 points only behind Arthur Kaliyev with 24.

Kupari's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-u5R8rrZTIL

Forward Akil Thomas (1-1=2) netted his ninth goal and thirteenth assist of the season and moved up to second on the Reign in points. Thomas is now tied with Rasmus Kupari with 22 points.

Thomas' goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-kT8hrsEYFl

Adam Johnson (1-1=2) picked up his fourth assist of the year and scored an empty netter to advance the Reign's lead to 6-4 over the Gulls late into the third period.

Johnson's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-VoSb5vFGli

Martin Frk (0-1=1) added his first assist for Ontario this year and now has four points in his last five games.

Nick Halloran (0-3=3) gathered himself a hat trick of assists and now has eight points on the season so far.

Alex Turcotte (0-1=1) earned himself an assist giving him a total of 13 on the year so far.

Samuel Fagemo (0-1=1) picked up his eighth assist on the year, helping set up Eyssimont's first of three goals on the night.

Markus Phillips (0-1=1) added a fifth assist onto his season by helping Nick Halloran earn his second assist of the night and Eyssimont's second goal of the game.

Cameron Gaunce (0-1=1) put himself into double digit assists on the year with an assist to complete Eyssimont's hat trick.

Mark Alt (0-1=1) earned himself an assist on the night and now has back-to-back games with a point.

J-F Berube (W) blocked 33 out of 37 shots. Berube's record now improves to (6-9-2-0).

ONT Record: (14-18-4-0)

SD Record: (23-15-1-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

SD 2 2 0 - 4

ONT 1 1 4 - 6

Shots PP

SD 37 1/2

ONT 25 0/2

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Mikey Eyssimont

2) COL - Nick Halloran

3) SD - Chase De Leo

GWG: Mikey Eyssimont (9)

W: JF Berube (6-9-2-0)

L: Lukas Dostal (13-8-0-0)

Next Game: Friday, May 7th vs. San Diego Gulls, 7:00 PM PDT at FivePoint Arena - Irvine, CA

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.