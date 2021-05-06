Gulls Stopped by Reign, 6-4

The San Diego Gulls dropped a 6-4 decision to the Ontario Reign tonight at Toyota Sports Performance Center. Despite the setback, the Gulls have picked up standings points in 15 of their last 20 games (14-5-1-0).

Greg Printz scored his first career professional goal at 16:10 of the first period.

Andrew Poturalski recorded his 10th multi-point game and league leading eighth multi-assist game of the season with a pair of helpers. Poturalski's 8-28=36 points leads the AHL in scoring and assists.

Alex Limoges collected an assist to establish a career high four-game point streak (4-2=6) and has 6-4=10 points over his last seven games.

Bryce Kindopp added an assist to extend his assist and point streaks to a career high three games (2-3=5).

Chase De Leo scored his seventh power-play goal of the season at 10:59 of the second period to tie teammate Andrew Agozzino for the AHL lead. De Leo moved into a tie for seventh in AHL scoring and goals with 13-17=30 points.

Matt Lorito netted his sixth goal of the season at 11:36 of the first period. Alex Dostie earned an assist on the goal.

Hunter Drew scored a goal for the second game over his last three outings to mark 2-1=3 points over his last four games.

Jacob Perreault earned a pair of assists for his third career multi-assist game.

Lukas Dostal made 19 saves in the setback, which brought his career high and Gulls rookie goaltender record eight-game winning streak to an end.

The Gulls return to Irvine, Calif. to close out their 10-game season series with the Ontario Reign on Friday, May 7 (7 p.m.). at FivePoint Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Matt Lorito

On the third period

I think we just got away from our structure a little bit and kind of got into a track meet with them. They got some skill and can make plays off the rush. We just got burned on that 2-on-1 and just gave them a little too much ice coming through the neutral zone and it cost us.

On the game plan

I think it's just keeping it simple through the neutral zone. We know they're going to trap in the neutral zone. I think we just have to simplify our game coming out of our zone and make sure we're getting pucks in deep and go to work down there.

On the start of the game

It was a good start. It's an opportunity for guys to step up - guys are getting to play more than they normally do, getting more opportunity with some guys. I think we responded well, we just weren't able to finish the job.

On heading into Friday's rematch against Ontario

You have to keep your foot on the gas. I think we kind of started to sit back towards the end of the second there and in the third, for whatever reason, we got away from our structure and gave them a little too much time and space. It was a good lesson for the younger guys. You have to make sure you're focused going into the third with a two-goal lead. Those are the games you have to make sure you close out.

Assistant Coach Sylvain Lefebvre

On the third period

I thought we play two great periods. We were up and down, and shooting was really good. In the third period, a couple of bad decisions and a goal from the outside and a lost battle behind the net. Ontario came up ready to play in the third period. Maybe the fights in the third period gave them a bit of life. I thought we missed a bunch of chances when the score was 4-2 and if we can get that next goal, maybe the game is different. You have to give them credit, they battled until the end and we made a few mistakes that were costly, but overall, I thought we had a strong two periods.

On the first two periods

I was really happy with the way they played. They played together, they initiated, finished checks and got pucks deep. We had great O-zone times in the first two periods where we protected the puck, used cutbacks and cycles, took the puck to the net. The goals we scored, especially (Greg) Printz, to get to hard areas in the blue paint and score those goals. I really liked those two periods and it's too bad in the third period - we get scored on a couple goals early and it looked like we downed ourselves there.

On heading into Friday's rematch against Ontario

We're going to go back and look at some video here. We're going to look at some things we did well, but also the things we need to learn from. Obviously, when you go up on the road and two goals ahead, you have to come up with two points. There are lessons to learn, but we have to look at the good things we did.

