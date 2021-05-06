American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Laval Rocket forward Yannick Veilleux has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Toronto on May 4.

Veilleux will miss Laval's game Friday (May 7) vs. Belleville.

