American Hockey League Announces Suspension
May 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Laval Rocket forward Yannick Veilleux has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Toronto on May 4.
Veilleux will miss Laval's game Friday (May 7) vs. Belleville.
