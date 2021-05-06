Avalanche Assigns Annunen to Eagles, Barron Recalled from Utah

WINDSOR, C0. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the goaltender Justus Annunen has been assigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, Colorado has recalled forward Travis Barron to the AHL from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

The Avalanche selected Annunen in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and signed the 21-year-old to a three-year, entry-level contract through the 2022-23 season. Annunen recently concluded his season with Karpat in Finland's top professional league, going 7-9-7 with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound netminder led the league in the 2019-20 campaign with a 1.77 GAA and .929 save-percentage. He also established a new league record for the longest shutout streak in a single season at 302 minutes, five seconds.

In addition to his time professionally, Annunen represented Finland at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he finished the tournament with a .916 save percentage and a 2.65 goals-against average in six contests. He also helped Finland capture the gold medal at the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship, registering a 6-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in six games.

Barron returns to the Eagles, where he has already skated in four AHL contests this season. Additionally, the 22-year-old has posted seven goals and five assists in 23 ECHL games with Utah. A seventh-round pick of the Avalanche in the 2016 NHL Draft, Barron helped Colorado capture a Kelly Cup Championship in 2018 while members of the ECHL.

The Eagles will return to action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, May 7th at 7:00pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

