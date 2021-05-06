Monsters Thwart Griffins' Rally with Late Power Play Goal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A late goal by Josh Dunne, the second of the night for the Cleveland Monsters on the power play, lifted the visitors to a 3-2 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

For the second straight contest the Griffins rallied to tie the score after falling behind 0-2 only to see their guest pull out the victory, extending their winless streak to a season-high four games (0-3-0-1). While Cleveland's second-ranked power play unit converted two of its six chances, the Monsters' penalty killers managed to thwart all six Grand Rapids opportunities.

The Monsters' power play connected on its second try 9:44 into the game, with Tyler Angle snapping a shot past Kaden Fulcher from the right side.

Justin Scott doubled Cleveland's advantage by sneaking a shot between Fulcher and the near post from the bottom of the left circle at 1:31 of the second, but Turner Elson cut the Griffins' deficit to 2-1 at 5:20, potting a backdoor goal off a feed from Riley Barber to extend his point streak to three games.

The Griffins, who trailed the Monsters by a goal after two periods in both of their April 20 and 21 wins at Van Andel Arena, tied it on a wild goal at the 4:12 mark of the third. Troy Loggins fired a shot from the top of the right circle that rookie Justin Kapelmaster stopped, but a furious, nine-second scramble for the rebound in the crease ensued, with Givani Smith, Elson and Dominic Turgeon jamming away at the puck before Loggins swooped in and poked it over the line.

Award their fifth power play chance on a Gregor MacLeod tripping penalty with 4:23 remaining, the Monsters cashed in when Dunne planted himself outside the crease and knocked home a rebound with just 2:44 showing on the clock. A delay-of-game penalty on Fulcher at 18:19 resulted in the Griffins ending the game on the penalty kill.

Notes

- The Griffins have played six games in the last 10 days and, starting Friday, will play their final six games in just nine days.

- The loss was the second for the Griffins in seven games against Cleveland this season. They are now 5-2 against the Monsters and 7-8-3-1 against the rest of the division.

- Barber's 26 points (15-11-26) tie him for 17th in the AHL's scoring race.

- Turgeon played his 300th Griffins/AHL game.

Cleveland 1 1 1 - 3

Grand Rapids 0 1 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Cleveland, Angle 11 (Meyer, Sikura), 9:44 (PP). Penalties-McIlrath Gr (tripping), 6:14; Hicketts Gr (hooking), 9:02; Jordan Cle (interference, fighting), 13:14; McIlrath Gr (instigating, fighting, misconduct - instigating), 13:14; Crawley Cle (boarding), 13:37; McIsaac Gr (hooking), 16:23.

2nd Period-2, Cleveland, Scott 2 (Dunne, Schemitsch), 1:31. 3, Grand Rapids, Elson 3 (Barber, Hicketts), 5:20. Penalties-Lochead Cle (fighting), 2:11; Smith Gr (fighting), 2:11; Christiansen Cle (hooking), 11:25; Christiansen Cle (tripping), 14:56; Dunne Cle (tripping), 17:55.

3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Loggins 4 (Turgeon, Elson), 4:12. 5, Cleveland, Dunne 5 (Pu, Simpson), 17:16 (PP). Penalties-Scott Cle (high-sticking), 2:08; Mullin Cle (fighting), 4:32; Shine Gr (roughing, fighting), 4:32; Crawley Cle (hooking), 8:16; MacLeod Gr (tripping), 15:37; Fulcher Gr (delay of game), 18:19.

Shots on Goal-Cleveland 13-14-9-36. Grand Rapids 8-11-9-28.

Power Play Opportunities-Cleveland 2 / 6; Grand Rapids 0 / 6.

Goalies-Cleveland, Kapelmaster 2-0-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Grand Rapids, Fulcher 1-2-2 (36 shots-33 saves).

A-706

Three Stars

1. CLE Dunne (game-winning goal, assist); 2. GR Elson (goal, assist); 3. CLE Angle (power play goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 12-10-3-1 (28 pts.) / Fri., May 7 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Cleveland: 15-8-1-1 (32 pts.) / Sat., May 8 vs. Rochester 7 p.m.

