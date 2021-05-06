Moose Down Marlies 5-3

SCORING SUMMARY

Manitoba: J. Malott (13) (N. Todd, D. Gustafsson), T. Pelton-Byce (1) (N. Jones, P. Krieger), D. Samberg (1) (N. Jones), N. Nogier (1) (C. Perfetti, K. Reichel), C. Maier (7) (P. Krieger, N. Jones)

Goaltender: M. Berdin (12/15), C. Kehler (7/7)

Toronto: P. Gogolev (1) (M. Kokkonen, T. Gaudet), N. Robertson (4) PP (K. Agostino, M. Hollowell), R. Chartier (2) (K. Kossila)

Goaltender: F. Andersen (12/14), J. Woll (14/17)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Pavel Gogolev put the Marlies on the board at 2:43 of the second period. This was Gogolev's first career AHL goal.

Nick Robertson scored on the power play at 17:31 of the second period. Robertson has points (1-3-4) in four consecutive games and 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) through 18 games this season.

Rourke Chartier scored at 18:04 of the second period. Chartier has seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) through 25 games.

Mikko Kokkonen picked up the primary assist on Gogolev's second period goal. He has assists (2) in consecutive games.

Tyler Gaudet recorded the secondary assist on Gogolev's second period goal. Gaudet has 19 points (9 goals, 10 assists) in 26 games this season.

Kenny Agostino registered the primary assist on Robertson's second period power play goal. Agostino has 21 points (8 goals, 13 assists) in 19 games this season.

Mac Hollowell had the secondary assist on Robertson's second period goal. Hollowell has six points (1 goal, 5 assists) in 23 games with the Marlies.

Kalle Kossila collected the lone assist on Chartier's second period goal. Kossila has 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) in 20 games.

Frederik Andersen stopped 12 of 14 shots he faced in 30:52 of game action. Joseph Woll stopped 14 of the 17 shots he faced in relief of Andersen. Woll is now 5-6-0 on the season with a 3.57 goals against average and a 0.888 save percentage.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 13-for-13 on the penalty kill and 1-for-8 on the power play. This is the most penalties taken by Toronto this season.

Manitoba had a 31-22 edge in shots in all situations. Nick Robertson led the Marlies with five shots on goal.

The Marlies are 11-14-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents and are 4-3-0-0 against the Moose.

RECORD WHEN...

Trailing after 1 2-6-0-1

Trailing after 2 0-12-0-1

Outshot by opponent 5-6-0-1

Thursday 0-2-0-0

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 9 (Gaudet)

Assists 13 (Agostino)

Points 21 (Agostino)

PPG 2 (Agostino, Brazeau, Kossila, Robertson)

Shots 64 (Agostino)

+/- +8 (Kossila)

PIMS 48 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On Frederik Andersen:

He was great. Obviously, it's been awhile for him. His attitude and his energy coming in was really positive. He was really happy to get into a game. Couldn't have asked for anything more from him. It was good for our players to see his professionalism.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

May 6 Frederik Andersen (G) - Conditioning loan from Toronto (NHL)

May 6 Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (C) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 6 Mac Hollowell (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 3 Teemu Kivihalme (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Saturday, May 8 vs. Manitoba - 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 9 vs. Manitoba - 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Laval - 3:00 p.m.

Friday, May 14 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

