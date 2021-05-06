Minnesota Wild Signs Daemon Hunt and Ryan O'Rourke to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contracts

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defensemen Daemon Hunt and Ryan O'Rourke to three-year, entry-level contracts starting with the 2021-22 season.

Hunt, 18 (5/15/02), tallied 18 points (8-10=18) including four power-play goals in 23 games with Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. The 6-foot, 198-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, ranked second among WHL defensemen in goals, T-2nd in PPG, third in shots on goal (77) and T-6th in scoring. He was named team captain on Feb. 18 and tallied a season-high three points twice. Hunt has also skated in three games with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) and recorded five points (3-2=5) in three games with Virden in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League this season. He has collected 55 points (16-39=55), 40 penalty minutes (PIM) and 228 shots on goal in 117 career games during four seasons with the Warriors. Hunt was selected by Minnesota in the third round (65th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

O'Rourke, 18 (5/16/02), has collected seven points (1-6=7), a plus-3 rating and 26 PIM in 28 games with the Iowa Wild this season. The 6-foot, 178-pound native of Pickering, Ontario, ranks T-1st in plus/minus rating and second in scoring among rookie defensemen on the team. He served as team captain for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2019-20 and recorded 37 points (7-30=37) in 54 games. O'Rourke led the team with a plus-16 rating and 79 PIM and ranked fifth in assists. He recorded 59 points (15-44=59), a plus-24 rating, 143 PIM and 172 shots on goal in 116 games during two seasons with the Greyhounds. O'Rourke was selected by Minnesota in the second round (38th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

