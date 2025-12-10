REF CAM: You'Ve NEVER Seen MLS CUP Like This!

Published on December 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Follow all the action up close and personal with the MLS REF CAM as Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps face off in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Take the field with REF CAM and watch Messi, Müller, Rodrigo De Paul, and more like never before as they battle for the MLS Cup!







