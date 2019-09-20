Reed Crosses 400 Strikeouts In Loss

Nate Reed gave the Barnstormers yet another quality start and chalked up seven strikeouts in the process, but the lefty was outdueled by York's Dan Minor on Friday evening as the York Revolution captured a 2-1 victory over Lancaster in the opener of a three-game weekend series at People's Bank Park.

The win gave York a 10-7 edge in the War of the Roses, clinching the Community Cup for the Revolution. It will reside on the west side of the Susquehanna for the 2020 season.

Reed's seven strikeouts gave him 403 as a Barnstormer, the first pitcher in franchise history to cross the 400-mark in his career.

Reed (4-5) was reached for a two-out run in the bottom of the second. Melky Mesa launched a double over the head of Devon Torrence and off the center field fence. He scored when Henry Castillo lined a single into right center.

Lancaster struck for its only run off Minor (8-9) in a rare bout of wildness by the right-hander. Minor walked Josh Bell with one out in the fifth and two batters later hit Torrence. Darian Sandford stroked a ground ball that ticked off Minor's glove, and the deflection rolled under Castillo's glove as he charged from second base. Bell was able to round and score.

The tie was short-lived. In the bottom of the fifth, again with two outs, Alvaro Rondon flared a single to center. Emmanuel Marrero followed with a similar single that sent Rondon to third. James Skelton rolled a grounder to second, but Sandford made a wild throw to first allowing the tiebreaking run to cross the plate.

Lancaster lost two runners at third in its efforts to tie the game. In the sixth, Melvin Mercedes led off with a double to center, his second two-base hit off Minor. Destin Hood flied to center field Justin Trapp, who cut down Mercedes who tagged and attempted to move ahead.

Sandford singled and stole second in the eighth inning but overslid the bag at third on his second steal attempt.

Jameson McGrane pitched a perfect ninth for the Revs to earn his 24th consecutive save.

The series continues on Saturday evening with Connor Overton (2-5) making the start for Lancaster against Duke von Schamann (10-6). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel at 6:15.

NOTES: Each team has won the season series six times with one even split...Mercedes is 5-for-6 against Minor in two games...Minor is 4-0 against the Barnstormers on the season...Sandford's steal was his 70th of the year and 197th as a Barnstormer...Reed gave the Barnstormers their 56th quality start of the season and sixth in the last seven games.

