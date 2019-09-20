Revs Drop Pitchers' Duel to Ducks in Series Finale

September 20, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.): A night after both teams celebrated wrapping up second half division titles, the York Revolution dropped a 2-0 decision to the Long Island Ducks on Thursday night in front of 3,241 fans at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs settle for a four-game split with the Ducks and will welcome the Lancaster Barnstormers on Friday at 6:30 p.m. to kick off the final series of the regular season before heading into postseason play next week. The Ducks offense got on the board early, taking a 1-0 lead courtesy of a Hector Sanchez RBI single to left in the top of the first.

Long Island starter Vin Mazzaro worked his first of six scoreless innings in the bottom of the first.

After Mazzaro and Revs starter Mitch Atkins traded scoreless frames in the second and third innings, the Ducks added to their lead in the fourth as Deibinson Romero smacked an RBI ground-rule double to left-center to drive the lead to 2-0.

Mazzaro's (11-4) day was done after the sixth. The big league veteran allowed no runs on just two hits, walking three while striking out six and has now totaled 23.2 scoreless innings against the Revs on the season while improving to 8-0 overall as a starter.

Atkins (11-6) was strong as well in a tough luck loss. The Revs' ace went seven innings allowing just two runs on six hits while striking out five, finishing his regular season with a 2.81 ERA, the third-lowest in a season in franchise history.

Rob Carson worked a perfect eighth and Victor Capellan tossed a 1-2-3 ninth out of the York bullpen.

York threatened in the seventh as Melky Mesa led off with a double down the left field line, but York failed to score against the Long Island bullpen as Felix Carvallo set down the next three, Rob Rogers handled a scoreless eighth, and Myles Smith worked a perfect ninth to close it out as the Revs were held to just four hits.

Recap by Brett Pietrzak

Notes: York is shut out for the 11th time this season with four of those having come at the hands of the Ducks and three in starts by Mazzaro (three of the most recent four). Capellan's scoreless outing was his ninth straight to begin his Revs career. The Revs finish the season series just 7-13 against Long Island having dropped the last two after winning four straight. York righty Dan Minor (7-9, 5.09) faces Lancaster lefty Nate Reed (4-4, 5.34) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. as the Revs aim to win the Community Cup with a victory. It is Ladies Night presented by UPMC with free tickets for all ladies courtesy of UPMC. Tickets are also on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

