Beachy's Brilliance, Deibinson's Dinger Lead Ducks Past Rockers

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the High Point Rockers 3-2 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Deibinson Romero launched a two-out, three-run home run to left field in the first inning off Rockers starter Matt Sergey to put the Ducks on top early. It stayed that way until the top of the eighth inning when a two-run home run to right field by Stephen Cardullo trimmed Long Island's lead to 3-2. However, High Point could not pull even.

Ducks starter Brandon Beachy (6-0) earned the win, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six. Sergey (3-4) took the loss, yielding three runs on four hits and four walks over six innings with nine strikeouts. Cody Mincey picked up his fifth save of the season by retiring all four batters he faced, striking out two.

L.J. Mazzilli led the Flock offensively with two hits and a run.

The Ducks and Rockers continue their three-game set on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to the final Fireworks Spectacular of the regular season, presented by Suffolk County AME. In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more at Dick's Sporting Goods to fans as they exit the ballpark following the game. Left-hander Brian Matusz (2-2, 3.32) takes the mound for the Ducks against Rockers righty Joe Van Meter (9-6, 2.33).

