Late Surge Leads Bees Past Patriots

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New Britain Bees (36-33, 70-67) scored a run in each of the least three frames to power past the Somerset Patriots (26-40, 68-68) 5-4 on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Bees began the scoring in the first when Jonathan Galvez singled in a run.

Then in the fourth, New Britain added an uneared via a Zach Collier RBI single which scored

Ozzie Martinez who reached on an error to start the inning.

Will Kengor reached to begin the bottom of the fourth and Edwin Espinal drove him in on a sacrifice fly to put Somerset on the scoreboard and to make it a 2-1 game.

The Patriots' power bats came alive in the sixth inning. Kengor (15) led off the inning with a home run to tie the contest and later in the inning Jimmy Paredes launched his 13th home run of the season to set Somerset ahead 3-2.

But the Bees tied it in the seventh thanks to a Jared James RBI single. In the eighth, Rando Moreno drove in another run to extend the New Britain lead.

Michael Ohlman tied the contest with a two-out, RBI double down the left field line at three in the eighth inning.

Although the Bees would push across the go-ahead run in the ninth. Galvez drove in Jared James on a fielder's choice groundout to give New Britain a 5-4 lead.

With the loss, the Patriots are eliminated from playoff contention.

Grant Black (1-1) earned the win after he allowed a run in the eighth inning.

Duane Below (2-2) was handed the loss after allowing the game-winning to score in the ninth.

Jim Fuller (25) pitched a scoreless, hitless ninth inning on his way to the save.

