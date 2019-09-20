Bees Keep Rockers Champagne On Ice For At Least One More Night

(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (35-32, 70-67) defeated the High Point Rockers (32-35, 73-64) 7-4 at New Britain Stadium on Thursday evening to take the rubber game of a three-game midweek series in what was the final regular season home contest in 2019 for the boys from the Hardware City before their faithful fans.

New Britain starting pitcher David Roseboom registered a no-decision after allowing two runs on three hits in four and two-thirds innings on the mound, walking five while striking out six and tossing a wild pitch. High Point starting pitcher Craig Stem (5-5) was tagged with the loss, surrendering five runs (four earned runs) on five hits in six and two-thirds innings pitched, walking three and striking out eight. Jim Fuller shut the door in the top of the ninth for his 24th save of the season, third most in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Trailing 2-0 in the last of the fifth, New Britain cut the deficit in half when Zach Collier cracked a two-out run-scoring triple to the opposite-field in left center that just eluded the dive of Stephen Cardullo, allowing Rando Moreno to cross the plate after he preceded the three-base hit with a single. Down 3-1, the Bees came to bat after the fans stretched in what turned out to be a wild bottom of the seventh frame. Logan Moore led off the rally with a base knock, and two batters later Moreno drew a walk to put runners at first and second with one away. Collier followed the Moreno free pass with an RBI single to left, scoring Moore. Next up was Darren Ford, and he induced Stem to commit a balk, but after the umpires got together, the call was overturned and the runners had to retreat back to first and second. After Goose Gozzo said the magic words to home plate umpire Silvio Martinez, Jr. the skipper was ejected for the first time in his New Britain managerial career. When play resumed, Ford walked to load the bases. In stepped Ryan Jackson, and he reached base by way of a fielding error committed by Hector Gomez at third base, enabling Moreno to score the tying run, and as the baseball trickled away from Richie Shaffter into foul territory at first, Collier tried to give the Bees the lead hustling all the way from second but was tagged out by catcher John Nester on a strong throw by Shaffer. With the score now deadlocked at three, Mike Carp stepped into the batter's box and the power-hitting left-hander launched a go-ahead three-run home run to right for his sixth big fly of the campaign which put New Britain Stadium in a frenzy as the home team took their first lead of the ballgame 6-3, part of an inning that saw the Bees send 11 batters to the plate in the process. In the home half of the eighth New Britain tallied a key insurance run which gave the game its final score of 7-4 thanks to an RBI single produced by Ozzie Martinez, scoring Ford who walked and moved into scoring position with his 46th stolen base, second most in the ALPB. Needing three outs to complete the comeback, Fuller kept the season alive as the southpaw finished things off for winning pitcher Brady Dragmire (2-1), extending his scoreless streak to a team-best 16.1 innings, while also matching Evan Scribner's 2018 save total for the Bees single-season franchise record, enabling New Britain to finish with a winning record in their home ballpark at 36-34 in what was their 38th come-from-behind victory of the year. Carp and Collier had a pair of hits each in the triumph.

