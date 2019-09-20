Skeeters to Conduct Testing for All-Drone Broadcast on Saturday, September 21

September 20, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND, TX - In preparation for the Game of Drones, on Sept. 22, the Sugar Land Skeeters and iSky Professional Drone Services will be conducting final testing for the event from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Constellation Field.

iSky Drone Professional Services will be on hand with their DJI Inspire 2 drones that will be used on Sept. 22 and will have them in flight during the testing. Skeeters President Christopher Hill and iSky Professional Drone Services President Russell Kutach will both be in attendance.

The Skeeters are set to become the first-ever professional sports team to conduct an entire broadcast using strictly drone footage. The Game of Drones will be presented by Impressive Management and Sacred Leaf of Texas.

Due to President Donald Trump's visit Sunday to Houston with India Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, flight restrictions will force iSky's drones to remain in place for the first hour of the game. At 3 p.m. they will then be able to hover around Constellation Field to capture the unique angles of the field and game.

First pitch for the contest against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will be at 2:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted live on the Skeeters official YouTube channel, as well as their official Facebook page and Twitter account (@SL_Skeeters). Three drones will be flying around Constellation Field concurrently to capture the game footage from various angles.

The Skeeters will intermittently play the drone broadcast footage on their Texas-sized scoreboard in center field throughout the contest to give fans in attendance views of the drone footage that will be on the broadcast. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets, by visiting the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field or by calling the Skeeters at (281) 240-HITS.

The Skeeters and iSky will be using DJI Inspire 2 drones, which specializes in aerial cinematography. There will be iSky pilots set up on the roof of Constellation Field, piloting the three drones that will be capturing the footage. The drones will not be hovering over fair territory or fans in the field-box sections at Constellation Field at any point during the game.

The Skeeters have clinched a 2019 postseason berth and have chosen "Come and Take It" as their postseason theme, in honor of the Battle of Gonzales in 1836. Playoff tickets are currently on sale and fans can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/playoffs for more information on playoff dates and ticket packages.

Visit sugarlandskeeters.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) for all the latest team news and the latest on events to be hosted at Constellation Field.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.