RedHawks Get Back on Track with Win over Lake Country

June 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks sign autographs for the fans

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks got eight RBIs from batters No. 3-5 in the order Thursday en route to a 9-4 win over the Lake Country DockHounds in front of 3,637 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the DockHounds leading 3-2 in the fourth inning, Ismael Alcantara's bases-clearing double put the RedHawks ahead for good. Drew Ward smashed a three-run no-doubter over the center field fence in the sixth to add some more insurance. C.J. Valdez, the No. 5 hitter in the lineup, added two RBIs with a hit by pitch and a single.

Earlier on, catcher Jordan Siket led off the second inning by crushing his first professional home run over the left field fence.

Another solid outing from starter Davis Feldman (6-0, 2.01 ERA) buoyed the 'Hawks to a win in the series finale. Feldman struck out seven and allowed only one earned run in six innings on the mound. He ranks first in the American Association in wins and third in ERA.

A highlight-reel diving catch in the third inning by center fielder Kona Quiggle was the defensive highlight of the afternoon for Fargo-Moorhead.

The RedHawks will head to Winnipeg for a three-game weekend series against the Goldeyes beginning on Friday night at 7 p.m. before returning to Newman Outdoor Field for a six-game homestand against the Cleburne Railroaders and Chicago Dogs that begins on Tuesday.

