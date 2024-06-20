Sioux City Splits Doubleheader

Lincoln, Neb. - The Sioux City Explorers (15-20) split their doubleheader with the Lincoln Saltdogs (14-23) Wednesday evening, losing the first game 4-0 but winning the second 4-0. In the first leg of the doubleheader, the offense struggled with just two hits while Lincoln's Zach Keenan (2-3) dominated through five innings. In the second game, Scott Ota came alive for the X's, picking up two RBI and two runs while Sioux City starter Braunny Munoz (4-1) twirled five scoreless.

Game 1

The Saltdogs threatened early in game one by loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the first, but Sioux City starter Jared Wetherbee (2-3) worked out of the jam without allowing a run by striking out back-to-back batters.

After a perfect second inning from Sioux City's Wetherbee, the 'Dogs took the lead in the bottom of the third on a sac fly from Lincoln's Spencer Henson, driving in Jack Dragum and giving the Saltdogs a 1-0 advantage.

After another scoreless inning, the Saltdogs added some insurance in the bottom of the fifth when Lincoln's Aaron Takacs ripped an RBI double off Sioux City's Wetherbee, sending home Drew Devine and extending the lead to 2-0. After the Saltdogs loaded the bases with two outs, Sioux City's Brandon Brosher relieved Wetherbee. Lincoln's Zane Zurbrugg extended the lead further for the Saltdogs, picking up an RBI double and driving home Takacs and Henson to make it a 4-0 game.

Lincoln's Wyatt Sparks relieved starter Zach Keenan to begin the sixth inning, and he carried on the shutout to the finish line to help the Saltdogs claim the first leg win.

Game 2

After 16 innings without a run, the X's started off the second game of the doubleheader with an RBI from Sioux City's Scott Ota in the top of the first on a grounder that allowed Daniel Lingua to score, giving the Explorers a 1-0 lead.

The lead grew for the Explorers in the top of third when Sioux City's Ota sent an RBI single the opposite way off Lincoln starter Gunnar Groen (0-1), driving home Lingua and making it 2-0. Later in the frame, the X's added again on a Daniel Montano RBI single, plating Ota and growing the lead to 3-0.

The X's scored once more in the top of the fifth when Sioux City's Osvaldo Martinez collected an RBI on a fielder's choice off Lincoln reliever Mitch Stone, sending home Ota and making it 4-0 Explorers.

Sioux City's Heitor Tokar relieved Munoz to start the sixth, pitching a shutout inning before handing it off to Kyle Marman for the seventh and final inning of the game. In the seventh, Marman struck out three, helping lock down the win for the X's as they split the doubleheader.

The Explorers and Saltdogs will wrap up the series Thursday night June 20 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln with a first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The Explorers return home for a three-game weekend set with the Sioux Falls Canaries with game one Friday night June 21 at 7:05 p.m. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

