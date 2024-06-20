Hall of Fame Safety LeRoy Butler Coming to DockHounds Game

June 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







The Lake Country DockHounds announced on Thursday that Hall of Famer, LeRoy Butler will be honored as a special guest during their game on Tuesday, July 30th when they take on the Gary SouthShore RailCats. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 6:35pm, with pregame activities beginning at 6:05pm.

"We are proud to have someone as influential to Wisconsin sports fans as Mr. Butler is, at a DockHounds game," expressed DockHounds Marketing Director, Bryan Giese. "It's not every day that you can welcome the inventor of the Lambeau Leap to your stadium and have him so excited to meet our fans."

LeRoy Butler Day will feature the Hall of Fame safety throwing out a ceremonial first pitch with a special guest of his own and conducting an on-field interview with DockHounds game host, Skipper Dave. Fans in attendance can take photos on a special "wall" located in the concourse at WBC Park.

Ten lucky fans in attendance that use the DockHounds "Check-In-To-Win" feature on their app will have a chance to win a meeting with LeRoy Butler and an autographed #36 DockHounds jersey.

LeRoy Butler, Green and Gold Ticket Packages are available and will include a pair of tickets to the DockHounds game, two Leap 'N Lemonades and two commemorative photos of LeRoy Butler. Ticket packages cost $36 per pair (No single ticket options allowed) and can be purchased at DockHounds.com/Leroy-Butler-Day.

LeRoy Butler Day will take place on July 30th, when the Lake Country DockHounds take on the Gary SouthShore RailCats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.