DockHounds Win Third Straight, Focus on Series Sweep

June 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds celebrate a win

Fargo, North Dakota - Eight excellent innings from Bryan Bonnell paved the way to a series victory for the Lake Country DockHounds in a 5-1 win.

Bonnell became the first DockHound to reach the eighth inning in 2024. He struck out four RedHawks hitters in his three innings without allowing a hit.

"I wanted to go out there and attack by throwing strikes and to let our offense go to work," Bonnell said. "It felt good to not have to climb from behind."

Over his next five innings, Bonnell made three great plays on the mound and only struck out one batter, utilizing his defense while only allowing one run.

Carson Maxwell and Demetrius Sims both made diving catches to cap innings, with Maxwell's putting an exclamation point on Bonnell's outing.

Deivy Grullon did the bulk of the work offensively for Lake Country. His two singles brought home three runs, the first of which got the scoring started by plating two, which was ultimately all the DockHounds needed.

Josh Altmann and Cesar Izturis Jr. hit in Lake Country's other runs in what have been the team's most complete game this season, showing out in all three phases against the best team, record wise, in the American Association.

With the victory, the DockHounds have their first winning streak of the season after grabbing the finale on Sunday and the opener Tuesday. It is also the first winning series in franchise history over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Duncan Snider will get the ball at 12:30pm Thursday as the DockHounds go for their first series sweep of 2024.

