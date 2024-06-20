Bocklie's Inside the Park Home Run Pushes 'Cats Past Fish

(Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) For the first time since May, the RailCats had won back-to-back games and went into Wednesday attempting to extend their streak to three in a row. With the win, the 'Cats could win the series a day early and start off this road trip with some early momentum.

Tai Tiedemann took the ball for Gary SouthShore and Winnipeg jumped out the gates swinging the bats well. Max Murphy, the team-leader in RBIs, knocked in the first with a single, he would make it two for the fish when he scored from first on a Miles Simington double.

With two outs, Jose Contreras drilled a ball off the wall for a triple, plating Francisco Del Valle, and Howard Rodriguez tied the game with his first pro knock and RBI. In the third, LG Castillo barrelled a ball over the head of Andy Armstrong for the RailCats to pull ahead 3-2.

In the same inning, Jacob Bockelie would take advantage on a misplay by Simington. After losing the ball in the sun, the fly ball from Bockelie landed behind his head, Castillo and Del Valle scored, and coming around for an inside-the-park home run was Bocklie for the 'Cats to extend their lead 6-2.

A sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third by Jack McMurray trimmed the lead to 6-3. Both pitching staffs would slow down the bats until the ninth, with two on and one out, closer, Nate Alexander dueled with some heavy sticks. He successfully struck out Rob Emery, and Max Murphy hit a deep fly ball a few inches in front of the wall that was called by Chad Smith and the RailCats won the game, and the series by the final of 6-3.

The RailCats have won their road series of the year and go for the sweep tomorrow. Fourth-year southpaw, Chris Erwin will toe the slab for the 'Cats and Zac Reininger for the Goldeyes. The finale is set for a 6:30 start.

